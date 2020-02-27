Please login to the form below

AVENIR GLOBAL appoints global healthcare lead

Mirandi Dini expands role at communications firm

Miranda Dini

Communications firm AVENIR GLOBAL has appointed Miranda Dini to global healthcare lead.

Dini has been leading the AXON business, part of the AVENIR network, in Europe since 2012. While at the specialist healthcare communications company, Dini oversaw a significant growth of the operations, and helped to establish AXON as a leading health consultancy in London.

In her expanded role as global healthcare lead, she will lead cross-firm initiatives and strengthen the global healthcare business across all AVENIR GLOBAL brands. Dini will continue to lead the AXON business in Europe as well.

The AVENIR GLOBAL brands include AXON, Cherry, Hanover, NATIONAL, Padilla and SHIFT.

“We work with healthcare clients in every one of our brands, providing a wide range of services, including insights, strategic planning, public relations, medical communications, clinical trial services, creative, branding and market access,” said Ralph Sutton, international managing partner, AVENIR GLOBAL.

“Miranda has a deep understanding of the expertise within our firm and a proven track record for driving growth and collaboration.  She is the ideal person to help orchestrate our network resources to deliver great results for our clients,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

27th February 2020

From: Marketing

