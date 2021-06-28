AZ appoints Susan Galbraith as executive vice president, oncology R&D

AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced the appointment of Susan Galbraith (pictured above) as executive vice president, oncology research and development (R&D).

Galbraith’s appointment into the role follows the passing of José Baselga earlier this year.

Previously, she led early-stage oncology R&D at AZ, a role in which she oversaw the successful progression of seven programmes into phase 3 trials, with four of those becoming newly approved medicines.

This includes PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib), third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Tagrisso (osimertinib), the recently approved MET inhibitor Orpathys (savolitinib) and Koselugo (selumetinib) – indicated for the treatment of paediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 with plexiform neurofibromas.

In her new role, she will lead oncology R&D at AZ from the initial discovery through to late-stage development.

Galbraith brings over 20 years of experience in drug discovery and development to the new position, with a background as a clinical oncologist.

“Susan is an outstanding oncologist with a track record of delivering breakthrough science. Over the past decade at AstraZeneca, she has developed new medicines that have transformed care and improved the lives of patients around the world,” said Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of AZ.

“She is also an exceptional leader who, together with her high-performing team, will continue to rapidly advance our exciting oncology pipeline and execute the strategy that Susan helped to devise with José Baselga. Susan’s experience, energy, and passion for investing in the next generation of scientists will be invaluable to AstraZeneca’s next chapter of growth,” he added.

“I am honoured to take on this position as we continue our work to one day cure cancer. This ambition drives our bold strategy and pulls us together as a team so that we can realise the potential of our oncology medicines, accelerate the delivery of the next wave of science, and make an even bigger difference to patients around the world,” commented Galbraith.