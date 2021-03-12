Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Bedrock announces a number of new hires

Appointments include Emily Wigginton who joins as head of client services

Bedrock Healthcare Communications has announced a number of new hires to its team since the beginning of 2021.

This includes Emily Wigginton (pictured above), who has been appointed as head of client services. Wigginton brings a wealth of healthcare comms experience to Bedrock.

Most recently, she served as client services director at OPEN Health Patient & Brand Communications. Prior to this, she worked at Life Healthcare Communications and PAN Advertising UK.

Also joining Bedrock is Chris Barton, who has been appointed as strategic solutions director. Barton has previous sales and marketing experience gained from roles at AstraZeneca, Baxter, Abbott, AbbVie and Novartis.

He worked at Novartis for a period of four years, most recently as community team leader, cardiovascular. Before this, he was a market access manager at AbbVie.

Stephanie Wasek has been appointed scientific director at Bedrock. Previously, Wasek has held a number of roles within the healthcare communications sector, at agencies including Lucid Group and Synergy Vision.

Most recently, she worked as a principal medical writer at Lucid Group, and as creative engagement lead at Synergy Vision.

Rounding out the appointments at Bedrock is Louise Higley, who joins as executive assistant and office manager.

She is set to support both Bedrock Healthcare communications and Origins Insights as part of her new role.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

12th March 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Blue Latitude Health

Blue Latitude Health is a creative marketing consultancy. Founded in 2003, our combination of heritage, approach and capability gives us...

Latest intelligence

How to make sure your adverts for clinical trials are compliant
You’ve come up with some great ideas to advertise your clinical trial on social media. But are they compliant?...
HCP patient support fig 1
Understand, identify and partner with HCPs to improve patient support
Patients are on the minds of HCPs, and at the forefront is engagement with disease awareness events...
What does the future hold for Medical Affairs?
Lori Lush, Head of Fishawack Medical, reveals why she’s driven to tell impactful scientific stories, the benefits of cross-functional collaboration, and the trends she predicts for the next five years....

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia