Bedrock announces a number of new hires

Bedrock Healthcare Communications has announced a number of new hires to its team since the beginning of 2021.

This includes Emily Wigginton (pictured above), who has been appointed as head of client services. Wigginton brings a wealth of healthcare comms experience to Bedrock.

Most recently, she served as client services director at OPEN Health Patient & Brand Communications. Prior to this, she worked at Life Healthcare Communications and PAN Advertising UK.

Also joining Bedrock is Chris Barton, who has been appointed as strategic solutions director. Barton has previous sales and marketing experience gained from roles at AstraZeneca, Baxter, Abbott, AbbVie and Novartis.

He worked at Novartis for a period of four years, most recently as community team leader, cardiovascular. Before this, he was a market access manager at AbbVie.

Stephanie Wasek has been appointed scientific director at Bedrock. Previously, Wasek has held a number of roles within the healthcare communications sector, at agencies including Lucid Group and Synergy Vision.

Most recently, she worked as a principal medical writer at Lucid Group, and as creative engagement lead at Synergy Vision.

Rounding out the appointments at Bedrock is Louise Higley, who joins as executive assistant and office manager.

She is set to support both Bedrock Healthcare communications and Origins Insights as part of her new role.