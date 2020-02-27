Bedrock Group bolsters team with three key appointments

Bedrock Healthcare Communications has announced the addition of three new members to its team.

Bedrock Group has appointed Andy Jobson as strategic solutions director. Jobson has a background in Molecular Pharmacology, and began his career in medical education in 2009.

In addition to his new role at Bedrock, he works as principal advisor, scientific and business strategy at MYELOMA360. Prior to these roles, Jobson (pictured right) served as director of medical strategy at Spirit Medical Communications Group.

“We are delighted to have Andy on board,” says Alison Cantle, managing director. “Andy’s wide experience in developing and implementing medical education programmes is invaluable to us and our clients. We welcome his grounded approach and innovative thinking.”

Also joining Bedrock is Deborah Blain (pictured left), who has been appointed as an account manager following a stint at Lucid Group. Prior to Lucid, Blain worked for ten years at Darwin Healthcare Communications.

Rounding out the new hires is Vicky O’Connor (pictured below, right), who joins Origins Insights – a Bedrock Group company – as strategic solutions director.

She has over 20 years of experience working in market access, public relations and medical communications.

“As Origins Insights grows, our expert team of qualitative researchers and strategists grows. Vicky brings to Origins Insights the ability to apply our unique methodology to a widening range of customers across the drug development lifecycle,” said Jeremy Sayers, managing director of Origins Insights.