Charlotte Sale joins Page & Page and Partners as senior account director

Sale has worked for major pharma and dental manufacturers for over 14 years

Page & Page and Partners has announced the appointment of Charlotte Sale (pictured above), who joins the agency as its new senior account director.

Sale has significant experience gained from working within the healthcare industry, having previously worked for major pharmaceutical and dental manufacturers for over 14 years.

She will join the client services team to lead and manage ‘the continued delivery of excellence’ across new and existing clients, Page & Page and Partners said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the Page & Page team. With her enthusiasm and experience, we are sure she will be a real asset to the team,” said Lisa Lishman, partner and commercial director at Page & Page and Partners.

“We know Charlotte is excited to help us further support healthcare professionals and patients through Page & Page’s work with our clients. Page & Page has had a successful six months in terms of growth and we’re pleased to be continuing this momentum with Charlotte’s appointment,” she added.

Sale’s appointment follows two recent additions to Page & Page and Partners creative team last December, which include Kirstie Turner who joined as writer and editor and Georgie Epps who was appointed mid-weight graphic designer.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

9th March 2021

