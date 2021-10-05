Christianna Gorin is appointed Health Practice Lead and Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R Health

Health strategy veteran Christianna Gorin has been promoted to health practice Lead and Chief Strategy Officer for VMLY&R Health in the US.



The promotion further extends Gorin’s role across the US and broadens Gorin’s strategic remit to cover business transformation as well as extending the agency’s connected brands value proposition. This involves the integration of creativity, science, technology and culture to design connected health experiences for consumers and healthcare professionals.



Christianna Gorin said: “I feel privileged to work with colleagues and clients who are so passionate about expanding health communications into experiential health marketing. We’re united in our commitment to improving health outcomes and living up to increasing consumer and HCP expectations.”



In addition to her practice lead remit, Gorin also will assume the role of VMLY&R Health Chief Strategy Officer in the US. Gorin will lead the Health Strategy Studio, one of eight VMLY&R strategic studios that connect expert teams to lead innovation and sustainable growth.



With her origins in health consultancy and insight, Gorin spent over 20 years in healthcare offering strategic vision for HCP global Rx launches on behalf of manufactures including Lilly, Novartis, and Boehringer Ingelheim. Her consumer and health advocacy experience includes work for Pfizer, Merck and PhRMA. Gorin is also an active mentor for young talent and women leaders.



Eric Campbell, Global President VMLY&R, “More so than in any other time in recent history, last year has shown us the fundamental power of healthcare to impact the wellbeing of individuals, communities and societies at large. Health is now one of the most exciting areas to work in and we couldn’t be happier that Christianna is helping us to lead the charge for VMLY&R.”