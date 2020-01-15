Christie Anbar appointed global healthcare lead at Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn Group has appointed industry veteran Christie Anbar (pictured above) as managing director, global healthcare.

In her new role, Anbar will lead the company’s partnership with clients ranging from major biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, tech and health data pioneers, as well as patient advocacy organisations and payer and hospital systems.

Anbar has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with diverse expertise in delivering measurable results for clients.

She has a track record in leading and growing agencies by fostering collaboration, creativity and strategic thinking.

Prior to Ruder Finn, Anbar spent almost 15 years in various leadership roles at Syneos Health, including as managing director of Chandler Chicco Agency and most recently as managing director of Chamberlain Healthcare Public Relations.

In those roles, she led award-winning work for a range of client from pre-IPO startups to emerging biotech, large pharma and medical device companies, as well as patient and professional advocacy organisations.

"I'm thrilled to have found a new home at Ruder Finn. I admire the company's entrepreneurial spirit, its ability to stay nimble and the incredible global footprint that has been built, all of which I believe is critical to developing relevant, cutting-edge solutions and remaining ahead of trends, such as the convergence of healthcare and technology, use of big data or strategies to address health disparities," said Anbar.

She will oversee the healthcare business across Ruder Finn agencies across the globe, leveraging her expertise and experience to the benefit of the group’s global and diverse client base.