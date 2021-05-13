Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Clark Health promotes Siân Hurst to managing director role

Hurst initially joined the agency with over 20 years of experience in healthcare communications

UK healthcare comms agency Clark Health Communications (CHC) has announced the promotion of Siân Hurst to the role of managing director.

Hurst (pictured right) initially joined CHC in June 2020 and has doubled the agency’s pitch win rate and helped to diversify its client base.

She joined with over 20 years of experience working in healthcare communications, working at Aurora for 12 years prior to joining CHC. Before that, she worked at Huntsworth Health for over six years.

Clark Health founder and owner Jeremy Clark is set to become chairman following Hurst’s promotion, and Candice Debleu has also been promoted to director from her previous role as a senior account director.

“After an amazing ten years leading CHC as its managing director, I am now very much looking forward to supporting our further success and development in my new role as chairman,” said Clark.

“Siân, Candice and the team are doing an amazing job taking care of our clients and managing the business on a day-to-day basis. This means I can now take a broader and longer-term view of the changing world of healthcare communications and use my experience from the last 25 years to help CHC and our clients plan and adapt for the future,” he added.

“CHC is a great agency with a talented team and fantastic clients, and I’m delighted to have helped them achieve growth in such a challenging year. Over the next few months, we’ll be refreshing our brand identity and helping our clients consolidate learnings from the pandemic to re-shape their communications solutions for the longer term,” added Hurst.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

13th May 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Mind+Matter

We are Mind ‘PLUS’ Matter. The ‘plus’ is important to us because we are all about offering more for our...

Latest intelligence

How innovating study sites can improve patient recruitment efficiency
There are so many ways that clinical trials have innovated over the last few years. There is now a larger focus on making trials more patient-centric, more virtualised, and more...
PME-MAY21-Cover
Avoiding A Series of Unfortunate Events: launch lessons from lockdown
Chris Ross takes a novel look at launch excellence through the lens of COVID-19 and explores how pharma’s launch leaders are rewriting the story...
6 reasons patients drop out of clinical trials and 6 ways to fix it
If you’ve successfully recruited patients for your clinical trial, but one by one, they begin to drop out, then this information could be for you....

Quick links