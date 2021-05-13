Clark Health promotes Siân Hurst to managing director role

UK healthcare comms agency Clark Health Communications (CHC) has announced the promotion of Siân Hurst to the role of managing director.

Hurst (pictured right) initially joined CHC in June 2020 and has doubled the agency’s pitch win rate and helped to diversify its client base.

She joined with over 20 years of experience working in healthcare communications, working at Aurora for 12 years prior to joining CHC. Before that, she worked at Huntsworth Health for over six years.

Clark Health founder and owner Jeremy Clark is set to become chairman following Hurst’s promotion, and Candice Debleu has also been promoted to director from her previous role as a senior account director.

“After an amazing ten years leading CHC as its managing director, I am now very much looking forward to supporting our further success and development in my new role as chairman,” said Clark.

“Siân, Candice and the team are doing an amazing job taking care of our clients and managing the business on a day-to-day basis. This means I can now take a broader and longer-term view of the changing world of healthcare communications and use my experience from the last 25 years to help CHC and our clients plan and adapt for the future,” he added.

“CHC is a great agency with a talented team and fantastic clients, and I’m delighted to have helped them achieve growth in such a challenging year. Over the next few months, we’ll be refreshing our brand identity and helping our clients consolidate learnings from the pandemic to re-shape their communications solutions for the longer term,” added Hurst.