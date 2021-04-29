Corin Baird joins Havas Just:: as head of digital

Havas Just:: has appointed Corin Baird (pictured above) as head of digital to underpin its medcomms and PR divisions.

Baird joins the team with a varied background in digital marketing, with his previous roles including head of creative solutions at Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and The Guardian. He has also served in a number of leadership roles at agencies Nitro and Sudler.

“We were looking for someone who understands how to design content that has an impact. Corin’s experience of creating digital content to generate a direct commercial gain means that he is driven by efficiency and return on investment," said Nicole Yost, chief executive officer of Havas Just::

"These principles are equally important in healthcare communications when your goal may be HCP education or patient behaviour change," she added,

Baird is supported in his new role by Florence Chinn, who permanently joined Havas Just:: in April. Previously, Chinn worked as digital communications manager for AbbVie in the UK.