COUCH Health taps Mark Duman for chief strategy officer role

Patient engagement and health comms agency COUCH Health has appointed Mark Duman (pictured above) as chief strategy officer.

In this role, Duman will oversee the strategy development and execution at COUCH Health, as well as the expansion of the agency’s aim to contribute to inclusive clinical trials.

He has over 30 years of experience working in the healthcare/pharmaceutical industries, having worked with clients including AstraZeneca, the Department of Health, Johnson & Johnson, NHS England, Novartis, Roche Diagnostics and more.

“It has been exciting to watch COUCH Health mature in recent years and firmly establish itself in the industry. I’ve always been impressed by its resolute focus to put patients front and centre in life sciences R&D,” said Duman

“I’m truly delighted to join the team and use my experience to help drive future growth,” he added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mark to COUCH Health. I’ve always been inspired by his energy and enthusiasm for everything that he works on,” commented Ash Rishi, chief executive officer of COUCH Health.

“His Patient First attitude is a great match for COUCH Health and that, along with his wealth of experience and expertise in our industry, will be instrumental in maximising COUCH Health’s capacity to grow and serve new clients,” he added.