Dan Carucci becomes global chief medical officer of McCann Health

McCann Health has promoted Dan Carucci (pictured above) to the role of global chief medical officer, from his previous role as medical director.

Carucci joined McCann Health in February 2018, and has worked across nearly all aspects of the business during this time.

He is also a physician and molecular biologist with over 30 years of experience managing large and complex health programmes.

Previously, he was appointed as the first director of the Grand Challenges in Global Health Initiative, a programme for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In addition, as vice president of global health at the United Nations Foundation, Carucci has also served on the board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

He also chairs a scientific advisory group for the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) extramural programmes.

“Dan has deep global medical experience, a vast science research background and an incredibly impressive pedigree,” said John Cahill, global chief executive officer, McCann Health.

“It’s never been more important for our work to be grounded in science and for clients to trust that they have an agency partner on the team who not only understands their products but also has intimate knowledge of how they are used to benefit the global community,” he added.

“I look forward to working with our many dedicated and talented scientists, physicians and medical professionals, and with our strategy and creative teams to help guide our clients, public and private, to ensure the impact their work is meant to achieve,” said Carucci.