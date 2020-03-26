Dan Russell joins Seven Stones as managing director

UK-based independent creative healthcare agency Seven Stones has appointed Dan Russell as its new managing director.

Russell has over ten years’ experience gained from working at advertising agency AMV BBDO, where his client campaigns won over fifty creative awards on brands including Snickers, Sainsbury’s, TENA, Smart Energy GB and BT.

Over the last three years, he co-lead AMV’s account management department, where he helped to lead 120 people working within the division.

“I am thrilled to be joining Seven Stones, an agency with market leading creative abilities in a fascinating growth sector with huge potential,” said Russell

“Their investment in creativity and innovation has created a team that is both talented and fun. Seven Stones is designed to bring authentically different ideas to the table, and moreover, deliver them,” he added.

At Seven Stones, Russell will work alongside the agency’s chief creative officer and founder Alex Perryman to build on the company’s reputation with clients, which includes Bayer, GE, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, MSD and more.

As managing director, he will drive Seven Stones’ global growth strategy and innovation while working with the agency’s global executive team.

“Dan is one of marketing’s top business leaders, his insight and understanding of the combination of strategy, creativity and technology is second to none” said Graeme Arkell, Seven Stones’ chairman.

“Dan’s business mind, people skills and entrepreneurial zeal will ensure Seven Stones continues to grow globally. Dan will play a fundamental role in our exciting next chapter,” he added.