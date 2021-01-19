Please login to the form below

David Eatwell joins Porterhouse Insights

Eatwell joins the Porterhouse team from Cello Health Insight

Porterhouse Medical Group has appointed David Eatwell director in its research, insight and evidence consultancy Porterhouse Insights.

Eatwell (pictured left) joins Porterhouse from Cello Health Insight where he also worked as a director.

Prior to that, he worked within Consulting at McCann Health, where he led its Quantitative Centre of Excellence.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Novartis in its headquarters in Switzerland, within the company’s combinatorial lead synthesis chemistry research team.

Eatwell has a background in both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, across a range of therapy areas and business needs.

“I am delighted that someone of David’s calibre is joining the Porterhouse Insights team,” said Fabrice Allum, managing director of Porterhouse Insights.

“David, with his innovative approaches and problem-solving mindset will help us deliver these to our clients and support their business decisions through these challenging times,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

20th January 2021

From: Marketing

