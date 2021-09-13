David Hunt launches independent agency The Considered

David Hunt, former Global Chief Digital Officer at Havas Health & You and Havas Lynx CEO prior, has launched independent agency, The Considered, alongside a team that includes Professor Shafi Ahmed, Aurora Archer, Jane Kidd and CCO Pete Armstrong.

During Hunt’s tenure as CEO of Havas Lynx, he grew the company from a small creative agency into a global healthcare comms outfit, with the agency receiving a number of awards, including Cannes Lions Healthcare Agency of the Year, PMEA EU Healthcare Agency of the Year and Creative Floor Most Awarded Agency.

Hunt said: “In a world forever changed by a global pandemic, pharmaceutical brands have been elevated to hero status. Now, the industry has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to harness record positive sentiment and ride the wave to unprecedented impact. The foreseeable rewards and potential to change lives are there for the pioneers, but healthcare brands need to realise that thriving in this hybrid and socially complex new world is going to require new campaigns, a new marketing mix, a new formula.”

The agency of 75 people was launched in the US and has a hybrid model that allows it to be flexible while still having a physical presence.

CCO Pete Armstrong has experience leading teams that span digital, advertising and CRM agencies across the US. “The client-facing, strategy, medical teams and creative leads are based in the US, with focused hubs in NYC, Chicago and LA. The senior leadership team is also based in the US with an expansive US advisory board. We think it’s the perfect combination of market insight and global thinking,” Armstrong said.

Professor Shafi Ahmed, a surgeon and teacher, was the first surgical instructor to use Google Glass to perform and stream a live operation to 14,000 students across 132 countries and 1,100 cities. Aurora Archer, founder and CEO of new-era marketing consultancy, Bellatrix Group, has 25 years of experience, including seven years driving growth, digital transformation and brand revitalisation at AstraZeneca. Jane Kidd is a senior healthcare leader with more than 33 years of industry experience.