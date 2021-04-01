Deborah Keller appointed as chair of Fishawack Health’s board

Global healthcare communications agency Fishawack Health has announced the appointment of Deborah Keller (pictured above) as the new chair of its board.

Keller brings over three decades of experience to the role, having previously served as chief executive officer (CEO) of drug development company Covance.

Prior to taking on the CEO role at Covance, she served as group president, R&D laboratories and executive vice president at the company for almost five years.

Keller said: “The team’s exceptional expertise stood out to me. As someone who worked at the same company over a long period and eventually led the leadership team, I know how important it is to allow every employee to develop, grow and thrive. Doing so will ensure we better deliver for our clients, patients, and healthcare professionals."

Keller’s appointment follows a number of recent acquisitions at Fishawack, including the healthcare marketing and scientific communications agency The Hive Health Group and the global market access consultancy PRMA Consulting.