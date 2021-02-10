Diana Evans joins Makara Health’s leadership team as director

Makara Health, a healthcare communications agency based in the UK, has appointed Diana Evans (pictured above) as director.

Evans joins Makara's leadership team with both agency and in-house experience, with her most recent role being head of communications at Napp Pharmaceuticals.

She has also worked as a programme manager in global brand communications at British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for over four years.

Prior to this role, she served as senior external communications manager, UK pharmaceuticals at GSK.

“I am so proud of our growing team and excited about what 2021 has in store for Makara,” said Louise Sharp, founder and managing director of Makara.

“Diana’s significant experience within the industry, coupled with her focus on patient engagement, puts us in an even stronger position to support our clients in meeting the evolving needs of patients during this period of rapid change,” she added.

Evans said: “Having started my healthcare communications career in agency and then moved to in-house pharma roles, I’ve seen the challenges on both sides.”

“Leading [Makara’s] patient engagement offering is both a privilege and a challenge – effectively communicating with and learning from patients to deliver truly patient centred programmes should be at the core of everything we do.”