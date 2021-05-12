Diane DiGangi Trench appointed as country head of Sandoz UK

Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, has announced the appointment of Diane DiGangi Trench as its new UK country head.

Prior to becoming UK country head, DiGangi Trench (pictured right) held the position of vice-president, market access and patient services at Sandoz in the US.

In her new role, she will work to continue to expand access to biosimilar, generic and originator drugs for patients in the UK.

DiGangi Trench will be based in Sandoz’s headquarters in Camberley, and she will report to Christophe Delenta, the head of cluster I, Sandoz Region Europe.

“I am delighted to join the UK organisation as Country Head as we celebrate our 15 years in biosimilar medicines,” commented DiGangi Trench.

“Sandoz is a purpose-driven organisation and we are proud to support the NHS with our generic, biosimilar and originator medicines,” she added.

The appointment of DiGangi Trench also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the launch of Sandoz’s first biosimilar medicine approved for use in the UK, the company said in a statement.