Doina Ionescu elected to ABPI’s board of directors

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has elected Doina Ionescu, managing director and general manager for Merck Healthcare UK and Ireland, to its board of directors.

Ionescu will represent medium-sized companies on the ABPI board of directors, with aims of further strengthening the relationship between the pharma industry, patients, the NHS and the UK economy.

She began her career with Merck in 1998, working in R&D in Southampton. Since then, she has worked across various senior positions within the company including in corporate business development, life sciences and healthcare.

Prior to taking on the role of general manager for Merck Healthcare UK & ROI, she held the position of global head of business innovation.

“I feel privileged and delighted to have been elected onto the ABPI board of directors. If there was ever any doubt, last year has demonstrated the paramount importance of a strong, trusting and collaborative relationship between our industry and the wider health system,” said Ionescu.