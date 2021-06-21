EFPIA appoints Hubertus von Baumbach as president

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has appointed Hubertus von Baumbach (pictured above) as president for the next two years.

Von Baumbach currently serves as chairman of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim, a role he was appointed to in 2016.

Baumbach had been a member of Boehringer’s board of managing directors since 2009, and he has also previously worked at Roche in the US and for Boehringer in Canada.

Commenting on his appointment as president of the EFPIA, von Baumbach said: “The pandemic has severely tested European health and economic resilience. But COVID-19 has also underlined the critical importance of a strong and competitive research, development and medical innovation ecosystem to address major health challenges and drive economic growth.

He added: “Over the coming months, my colleagues and I look forward to engaging with the EU Institutions and across Member States to discuss how we can work together to ensure that the EU remains an innovation leader and to build a healthier future for European citizens.”