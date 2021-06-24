EFPIA confirms first and second vice-presidents

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has confirmed Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen (pictured above, left) as its new first vice-president and Olivier Laureau (pictured above, right) as second vice-president.

Fruergaard Jørgensen currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of NovoNordisk, while Laureau serves as president of French pharma company Servier.

Commenting on his appointment, Jørgensen said: “From an ageing population and the burden of chronic disease, to environmental sustainability and fiscal constraints, we are committed to tackling societal challenges in partnership.

“That includes working with governments to reduce access delays and improve the availability of medicines for patients across Europe. I look forward to working with the EFPIA Board and the wider community to achieve the shared goal of building a future EU health and innovation union.”

Meanwhile, Laureau said: “Recent events have demonstrated the key role medical innovation plays in keeping our society safe and healthy. Our ambition is for Europe to be a world leader in life science.

“Realising that goal means EFPIA and its membership working with the EU and Member States to build a world-class regulatory system, a strong and predictable IP framework and a next generation life sciences eco-system that delivers for patients across Europe and around the world.”

The EFPIA also confirmed Hubertus von Baumbach, chairman of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim, as president for the next two years.