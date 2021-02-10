Eli Lilly promotes Anat Ashkenazi to chief financial officer

Eli Lilly has appointed Anat Ashkenazi (pictured above) as chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president of the company.

Most recently, Ashkenazi served as senior vice president, controller and CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories.

She has worked at Lilly for almost 20 years, having served in her most recent role at Lilly Research Laboratories since 2016.

In this role, Ashkenazi oversaw the CFOs of the company’s commercial businesses and those for research and development, manufacturing and quality and G&A functions.

During this time, she also led the corporate strategic planning team and business transformation office.

Prior to this, she served as CFO for across a number of Lilly’s global business areas.

"We are confident in Anat's ability to serve as our next CFO given her impeccable track record of leadership and business success across nearly all major parts of the company, most recently as corporate controller and head of strategy,” said David Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer of Lilly.

Ashkenazi succeeds Josh Smiley in the CFO role, who has resigned from the post and is set to leave the company.