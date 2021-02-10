Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Eli Lilly promotes Anat Ashkenazi to chief financial officer

Ashkenazi previously served as CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories

Eli Lilly has appointed Anat Ashkenazi (pictured above) as chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president of the company.

Most recently, Ashkenazi served as senior vice president, controller and CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories.

She has worked at Lilly for almost 20 years, having served in her most recent role at Lilly Research Laboratories since 2016.

In this role, Ashkenazi oversaw the CFOs of the company’s commercial businesses and those for research and development, manufacturing and quality and G&A functions.

During this time, she also led the corporate strategic planning team and business transformation office.

Prior to this, she served as CFO for across a number of Lilly’s global business areas.

"We are confident in Anat's ability to serve as our next CFO given her impeccable track record of leadership and business success across nearly all major parts of the company, most recently as corporate controller and head of strategy,” said David Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer of Lilly.

Ashkenazi succeeds Josh Smiley in the CFO role, who has resigned from the post and is set to leave the company.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

10th February 2021

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Aurora Healthcare Communications

We're a leading healthcare strategic communications agency helping pharmaceutical companies adapt fast to improve the lives of patients and healthcare...

Latest intelligence

Travel in the time of COVID
A new era of responsible travel is on the horizon. What can the aviation industry be doing to lead responsibly in a post pandemic world?...
Covid-19: how is it affecting prescribing patterns?
Oli Hudson, Content Director at Wilmington Healthcare, analyses prescribing data in three key disease areas...
Remote working FEB cover
The remote working revolution
The pandemic has recalibrated the rhythms of the working day...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia