Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

ENGINE MHP+Mischief bolsters healthcare comms expertise with new senior hires

Louise Farmer and Jaber Mohamed appointed as directors at strategic communications agency

Strategic communications agency ENGINE MHP+Mischief has announced the appointment of Louise Farmer (pictured above, left) and Jaber Mohamed (pictured above, right) as directors, boosting the company’s healthcare comms expertise.

Farmer joins the agency with expertise spanning public affairs, communications and campaigning. Previously, she worked at French pharma company Sanofi as head of corporate communications where she specialised in executive leadership, issues management and change communications.

She has also worked in roles at MSD, M&C Saatchi, the House of Commons and NCT.

Prior to joining ENGINE MHP+Mischief, Mohamed worked as the chief press officer for international, public health and medicines policy at the Department for Health and Social Care.

In this role, he oversaw all media relations for the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, providing strategic advice to Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mohamed also previously served as chief press officer to the chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty and deputy chief medical officer professor Jonathan Van Tam.

“The last year has once again underscored the importance of communications in healthcare, from pharma company communications to broader public health campaigns. Getting the story right is critical both to advance reputations and challenge disinformation,” said Kate Pogson, head of health at ENGINE MHP+Mischief.

“We are so excited to be bringing strong senior talent to our team to help deliver that for clients, working alongside other specialist teams, including Brand & Reputation and our creative studio team,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

13th May 2021

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Windrose Consulting Group

Founded in 2015, Windrose Consulting Group is a privately-held global strategy firm that partners with life science companies to maximize...

Latest intelligence

How innovating study sites can improve patient recruitment efficiency
There are so many ways that clinical trials have innovated over the last few years. There is now a larger focus on making trials more patient-centric, more virtualised, and more...
PME-MAY21-Cover
Avoiding A Series of Unfortunate Events: launch lessons from lockdown
Chris Ross takes a novel look at launch excellence through the lens of COVID-19 and explores how pharma’s launch leaders are rewriting the story...
6 reasons patients drop out of clinical trials and 6 ways to fix it
If you’ve successfully recruited patients for your clinical trial, but one by one, they begin to drop out, then this information could be for you....

Quick links