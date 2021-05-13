ENGINE MHP+Mischief bolsters healthcare comms expertise with new senior hires

Strategic communications agency ENGINE MHP+Mischief has announced the appointment of Louise Farmer (pictured above, left) and Jaber Mohamed (pictured above, right) as directors, boosting the company’s healthcare comms expertise.

Farmer joins the agency with expertise spanning public affairs, communications and campaigning. Previously, she worked at French pharma company Sanofi as head of corporate communications where she specialised in executive leadership, issues management and change communications.

She has also worked in roles at MSD, M&C Saatchi, the House of Commons and NCT.

Prior to joining ENGINE MHP+Mischief, Mohamed worked as the chief press officer for international, public health and medicines policy at the Department for Health and Social Care.

In this role, he oversaw all media relations for the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, providing strategic advice to Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mohamed also previously served as chief press officer to the chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty and deputy chief medical officer professor Jonathan Van Tam.

“The last year has once again underscored the importance of communications in healthcare, from pharma company communications to broader public health campaigns. Getting the story right is critical both to advance reputations and challenge disinformation,” said Kate Pogson, head of health at ENGINE MHP+Mischief.

“We are so excited to be bringing strong senior talent to our team to help deliver that for clients, working alongside other specialist teams, including Brand & Reputation and our creative studio team,” she added.