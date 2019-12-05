Envision Pharma Group announces changes in its executive team

Brian Hepburn (left), Envision Pharma Group executive co-chair, and David Thompson, chief executive officer (right)

Global scientific communications organisation Envision Pharma Group has announced that its current chief commercial officer David Thompson is set to become chief executive officer.

The move coincides with the appointment of current CEO Brian Hepburn to the new position of executive co-chair of the group. Both Thompson and Hepburn are due to assume their new respective roles from 1 January 2020.

Thompson joined Envision when the group acquired Alligent Biopharm Consulting back in September 2015. He has been in the pharma services industry for 24 years, having spent 15 of those years in the US – in his new role as CEO, he will be based in Envision’s Horsham, UK offices.

Since joining the group, Thompson has been pivotal to expanding its multichannel medical communications capabilities. He will continue to drive Envision’s growth in his new position as CEO.

“David has been with the organisation for four years now and truly understands its DNA, which is often the biggest challenge for any incoming CEO. In addition, he brings an energy and ‘can-do’ attitude to the table which will ensure we continue to innovate and challenge the norm,” said Hepburn.

“This planned transition has been in the making for some time now and I look forward to working with him closely on this new phase of the journey for Envision,” he added.

Hepburn, who was founder CEO when Envision was established in 2001, will continue to provide management support and strategic direction to the group. He will maintain an active role in the company as its team continues to expand.