Evoke KYNE appoints global head of digital

Health communications and public relations agency Evoke KYNE has appointed Julie O’Donnell (pictured above) as executive vice president and global head of digital.

O’Donnell joined Evoke in 2017 with experience in engaging healthcare stakeholders across therapy areas and a particular expertise in psychiatry, neurology and diabetes.

She has led marketing and communications activities at the board of director level, as well as in a leadership role at pharma company Lundbeck.

In her new role at Evoke, Dublin-based O’Donnell will drive the development and deployment of the agency’s digital capabilities and expand the practice for existing and prospective clients.

She will also partner with geographic and account leaders to enhance the agency’s offerings, by developing Evoke’s digital capabilities and collaborations with specialists based across offices in Europe and the US.

“I have had the great pleasure to partner with Julie over the past two years as she has led the development of an industry-leading, global team of digital experts, helping shift our culture to a digital-first mindset,” said David Kyne, CEO, Evoke KYNE.

“She has played a pivotal role in growing our digital offering and deploying resources across the business to ensure we are developing innovative programming that exceeds the needs of our clients and creates insights-driven, measurable impact,” he added.