Evoke KYNE promotes Carolyn Coyle to executive vice president

Healthcare communications agency Evoke KYNE has announced the promotion of Carolyn Coyle (pictured above) to executive vice president.

Coyle will also join the senior management team and will continue to serve as a relationship manager for one of Evoke’s largest client engagements.

In a statement, Evoke said Coyle’s promotion reflets her ‘significant contributions’ to the company over the past two years. Prior to joining Evoke, Coyle previously worked as senior vice president in the healthcare practice at Ruder Finn.

“Carolyn has a unique ability to foster collaboration, teamwork, excellence and joy across the many teams and people she manages. Through her leadership of innovative and award-winning programmes, Carolyn has driven tremendous growth and diversification across our business,” said Maureen Byrne, partner, Evoke KYNE.

“She is frequently sought-out by senior clients for her guidance navigating complex challenges and her focus on delivering communications results to advance the health and wellbeing of communities around the world,” she added.

Coyle has over 15 years of experience in the healthcare communications industry, with expertise in strategic brand and franchise communications, disease awareness programming, data and regulatory milestones and advocacy and influencer engagement.