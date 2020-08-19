Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Evoke KYNE promotes Dante DelVecchio to senior VP

DelVecchio takes on the role after ten years at Evoke KYNE

Health communications agency Evoke KYNE has announced the promotion of Dante DelVecchio (pictured above) to senior vice president.

Prior to the promotion, DelVecchio has been working at Evoke KYNE as vice president since 2017. In his new role, he will become a member of the firm’s senior management team, and will continue to oversee key client engagements in infectious diseases, vaccines and immuno-oncology.

“During his decade-long tenure with the company, Dante has risen through the ranks to become a strong team leader and trusted client partner, playing an integral role in the growth of our business,” said Stephanie DeViteri, managing director, Philadelphia at Evoke KYNE.

“As part of this new position, Dante will take on a greater role in business development and in driving company thought leadership,” she added.

In addition to DelVecchio’s promotion, Evoke KYNE recently appointed Molly Grodin as vice president, New York. Most recently, Grodin worked as the director of strategic communications for the Population Council, a global non-profit research organisation addressing critical health and development issues.

Evoke KYNE has also made several more recent hires and appointments across different levels and offices, including the appointment of Silje Lier to vice president, social strategy and the promotion of Christy Loringer to vice president.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

19th August 2020

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

Communiqué Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
An agency called Owen

We’re a Healthcare Communications Agency specialising in Multi-channel Marketing to make you Digitally Fitter, Stronger & Faster....

Latest intelligence

Protocol-related issues that can impact patient recruitment
Many factors can impact a patient’s decision to take part in a clinical study. But what steps can the industry take to try to improve patient recruitment? Sometimes, we need...
AI and covid
Has AI been the key to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic?
By Nikolas Kairinos...
Improving patient retention with the use of patient portals
A patient portal is a secure, online platform that gives you and your patients 24-hour access to health information, such as your patient’s current medications, lab results, discharge summaries, and...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia