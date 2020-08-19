Evoke KYNE promotes Dante DelVecchio to senior VP

Health communications agency Evoke KYNE has announced the promotion of Dante DelVecchio (pictured above) to senior vice president.

Prior to the promotion, DelVecchio has been working at Evoke KYNE as vice president since 2017. In his new role, he will become a member of the firm’s senior management team, and will continue to oversee key client engagements in infectious diseases, vaccines and immuno-oncology.

“During his decade-long tenure with the company, Dante has risen through the ranks to become a strong team leader and trusted client partner, playing an integral role in the growth of our business,” said Stephanie DeViteri, managing director, Philadelphia at Evoke KYNE.

“As part of this new position, Dante will take on a greater role in business development and in driving company thought leadership,” she added.

In addition to DelVecchio’s promotion, Evoke KYNE recently appointed Molly Grodin as vice president, New York. Most recently, Grodin worked as the director of strategic communications for the Population Council, a global non-profit research organisation addressing critical health and development issues.

Evoke KYNE has also made several more recent hires and appointments across different levels and offices, including the appointment of Silje Lier to vice president, social strategy and the promotion of Christy Loringer to vice president.