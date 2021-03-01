Evoke KYNE promotes Michael Grela to head of reputation and social impact

Health communications agency Evoke KYNE has promoted Michael Grela (pictured above) to executive vice president, head of reputation and social impact.

In the newly established role, Grela will focus on global social impact client engagements, while working with Evoke KYNE’s leadership team to expand this area of the business.

He will also be responsible for the agency’s reputation-driving initiatives, which will include the development of new social impact and corporate giving strategies, goals and programmes.

“Following a transformational year that saw countless changes to our industry and across society, we’re putting social impact at the forefront of our long-term strategy to best support the evolving needs of our clients and strengthen our agency,” said David Kyne, chief executive officer of Evoke KYNE.

“Michael’s appointment reflects his significant contributions to the agency over the past decade and our commitment to creating lasting change in communities around the world,” he added.

Grela will partner with Evoke KYNE’s leadership to highlight the agency’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts externally.

He will also serve on Huntsworth’s new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) global taskforce to help develop an ESG strategy across the network’s agencies.

In addition to his client engagements, Grela will also lead the agency’s reputation team, which is responsible for all Evoke KYNE communications, awards and publications as well as thought leadership and related employee engagement.

“As the agency has grown and the world has changed, it’s important for us to continue to evolve to meet the business needs of our clients while being a good corporate citizen on behalf of our partners, communities and employees,” said Grela.