Ex-BMS exec jumps to Gilead to lead research group

A former Bristol-Myers Squibb executive has jumped ship to Gilead, where he will head up the company’s research biology group.

Michael Quigley (pictured left) joins Gilead from BMS, where he most recently served as vice president and head of the company’s Tumour Microenvironment Modulation Thematic Research Center and site head of the Redwood City, California location.

At BMS, Quigley held responsibility for setting the strategy for the company’s oncology discovery portfolio and business development activities. He also oversaw target identification, validation and preclinical development of large and small molecule therapies.

Gilead has also simultaneously announced the promotion of Linda Higgins, who has recently taken on the role of senior vice president and head of external innovation.

Higgins (pictured right) joined Gilead in 2010 to lead an expansion of the company’s biology organisation. That included the expansion of the company’s biologics and biomarker functions, as well as the addition of inflammation, oncology and immunology discovery groups.

Under her leadership, Gilead’s biology organisation supported the discovery and development of eight marketed products and the development of more than 30 compounds into development.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to Gilead and Linda to her new role, as we seek to build and scale our access to scientific innovation, both internally and externally,” commented William Lee. “These appointments strengthen our research discovery organisation and will help position us to reach our ambitious goal of bringing 10 new transformative therapies to patients over the next 10 years.”