Ex-Roche CMO Sandra Horning joins Gilead’s board of directors

Sandra Horning (pictured above) has joined the board of directors at Gilead, shortly after retiring from her role as chief medical officer and global head of product development at Roche.

During her ten-year career at Roche, Horning helped to bring 15 new medicines to patients in a range of diseases, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, influenza and blindness.

Prior to Roche, she spent 25 years as a practicing oncologist, investigator and tenured professor at Stanford University of Medicine, where she remains an Emerita Professor.

In addition, from 2015 to 2018 Horning served on the Foundation Medicine Board of Directors, and she currently serves as an advisor to EQRx, of which she is a co-founder.

Horning has also recently joined the board of directors at Moderna, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

She was nominated as a class two director and will also serve as a member of the product development committee of the board.

Horning received her MD from University of Iowa School of Medicine, and completed her post-graduate fellowship in Oncology and Cancer Biology at Stanford University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sandra Horning to our Board of Directors,” said Daniel O’Day (pictured right), chairman and chief executive officer of Gilead Sciences.

“Sandra has significant industry expertise and vast experience in drug development across multiple therapeutic areas. In addition, she brings the perspective of a leading physician who has spent more than two decades caring for patients with cancer.

“Sandra’s presence on our board will be a tremendous asset as we enter the next chapter for Gilead with the goal of rapidly advancing new, transformative medicines,” he added.