Fishawack Health restructures creative team

Agency has united its creative capabilities under one team, jointly led by Lacey Jae Christman and Damien Parsonage

UK-headquartered agency Fishawack Health has restructured its creative team to expand client support in the US and global markets.

As part of the restructure, Fishawack has united its creative capabilities under one team, jointly led by Lacey Jae Christman, head of creative in the US, and Damien Parsonage, head of creative based in the UK with a focus on Europe and the rest of the world.

In total, the team includes 12 creative directors with extensive experience across the healthcare, tech and consumer creative sectors, Fishawack said in a statement.

“We have brought together brilliant minds into one team rather than separate teams operating in cities where they are located,” said Christman.

“This means our creatives are able to work with global counterparts rather than in silo, so we can pool our skills and deliver fantastic work for clients,” she added.

“Very often in European agencies, you are localising work which originated in the US, but by fostering a close relationship with our creative colleagues, we can bring that global perspective and create more culturally rounded campaigns which work harder for clients,” said Parsonage.

In February, Fishawack announced its acquisition of The Hive Health Group, a healthcare marketing and scientific communications agency with a presence in both the UK and US.

Fishawack also recently acquired StoneArch to further strengthen its creative offering.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

8th July 2021

8th July 2021

