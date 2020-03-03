Four Health announces a pair of internal promotions

Four Health has announced the promotion of Richard Springham and Kelly Smith, who are both set to become managing directors within the group.

Springham (pictured left) has more than a decade of experience within the health sector, gained from leading teams within international publishers and the NHS.

Most recently, he spend three years working with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies at Four Health Media, where he started off as an account director and digital lead.

He has won multiple industry awards for his work in digital marketing, and he also has a particular interest in the future of blockchain in the health sector.

As a managing director, Springham will head up Four Health Media – the group's health care professionals media planning and buying specialists.

Smith (pictured right) is set to head up Four Well Being, a new initiative focused on all aspects of patients and healthcare communications.

She has over 12 years of experience in the industry, having executed both healthcare professional media and patient centric communication campaigns in media and sector specialist publishing.

She also has expertise in reaching healthcare consumers on a multi-channel level.

In addition, Smith has an in-depth knowledge of the nursing and primary care market, after spending eight years at the Royal College of Nursing, and she has also studied the role of the NHS in public health and prevention medicine.