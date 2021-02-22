Genmab appoints Tahamtan Ahmadi as chief medical officer, head of experimental medicines

Genmab has appointed Tahamtan Ahmadi to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief medical officer, head of experimental medicines.

Ahmadi joined Genmab in 2017, previously serving as senior vice president, head of oncology at the company.

Prior to Genmab, Ahmadi worked as head of experimental medicine and early development oncology at Janssen.

He is also a haematologist and oncology by training, with a MD from the University of Cologne as well as a PhD in immunology from the University of Freiburg.

In his new role at Genmab, Ahmadi he will lead research, discovery, regulatory and medical activities.

“As we continue to evolve and grow our organisation, I am delighted that Tahi [Ahmadi] will take on this exciting new role and further strengthen Genmab’s very strong executive management team,” said Jan van de Winkel, chief executive officer of Genmab.

“Given his proven track record of drug development leadership and innovative thinking, I am confident that Tahi [Ahmadi] will effectively drive our R&D teams alongside Judith to deliver on our promise to create, develop and bring truly differentiated next-generation antibody medicines to cancer patients,” he added.