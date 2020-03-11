Genmab hires first chief operating officer

Biotech company Genmab has appointed Anthony Mancini (pictured above) as executive vice president and to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

In his new role, Mancini will oversee all of Genmab’s commercial, corporate development, business development and information technology functions.

He brings both strategic and operational leadership experience to the company, as well as a consistent track record of growth across a number of geographical regions.

Prior to Genmab, Mancini held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management, and has overseen launches and alliances across a range of therapy areas.

Most recently, he led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s US innovative medicines unit, where he managed a team of over 1000 people focused on immunology and cardiovascular diseases.

Mancini will be based in Princeton, New Jersey, US but will also travel regularly to Genmab’s sites in Copehagen, Denmark; Utrecht, The Netherlands; and Tokyo, Japan.

“I am delighted to welcome Anthony to the executive management team in the newly created role of chief operating officer, and look forward to his contributions in building our growing global operations during this transformational stage for Genmab,”said Jan van de Winkel, chief executive officer of Genmab.

“Anthony shares our determination to bring truly differentiated new cancer treatments to the market that will deliver on our commitment to improve patients’ lives while fostering a culture of excellence and passion for innovation,” he added.