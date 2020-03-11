Please login to the form below

Golin appoints new group managing director

Ondine Whittington now group managing director of Golin and Virgo Health

Public relations agency Golin has appointed Ondine Whittington (pictured above) to the role of group managing director, of both Golin and Virgo Health London.

As group managing director of both Golin and Virgo, Whittington will report directly to Matt Neale, Golin’s chief executive officer.

Prior to taking on the group managing director role, Whittington worked as managing director of Virgo Health – a healthcare communications agency acquired by Golin in 2014.

While working as managing director of Virgo for the past four years, she oversaw one of the most successful years of growth in the agency’s history and the agency’s move from Richmond to Golin’s offices in London.Matt Neale

“During her time at Virgo Health, Ondine has demonstrated an incredible ability to drive growth, build client relationships, collaborate and assemble integrated teams,” said Neale (pictured right).

“Most importantly, she knows how to build and motivate high-performing teams balanced with a truly inclusive and supportive working culture,” he added.

Commenting on her new role, Whittington said: “While both the Virgo and Golin brands will remain distinct entities, the new Group MD role will allow me to unlock the collective strength of our exciting proposition and brilliant people; while creating efficiencies and value for clients.”

Article by
Lucy Parsons

11th March 2020

From: Marketing

