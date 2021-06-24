Please login to the form below

Hanover Health appoints Aleksandra Lugović as an associate director

Lugović joins Hanover's international policy and market access team

Hanover Health – part of the Hanover Group – has announced the appointment of Aleksandra Lugović (pictured above) as an associate director in its international policy and market access team.

Lugović joins from GOPA Com. Brussels, where she ran global campaigns for the European Commission across the EU, US, Africa and Asia.

Prior to that, she headed the regional representation of South Serbia to the EU for a period of six years. She also worked in media and events, during which time she organised political conferences hosting European Commissioners, MEPs, heads of state, C-suit, industry associations, media outlets and NGOs.

“It is truly a privilege to join the Hanover team and all those talented people that are part of it. My mission will be to foster an environment where we look beyond the current, already familiar challenges, and focus on what is most certainly coming,”commented Lugović.

Interruption in business-as-usual caused by the pandemic, offers an opportunity for a new beginning. We will focus on continuing to position Hanover as a front-runner among integrated strategic agencies in Brussels in the post-COVID era,” she added.

Lucy Parsons

24th June 2021

