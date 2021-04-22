Hanover Health appoints two new associate directors

Hanover Health has announced two new senior appointments, with Donna Curran and Mark MacDonald joining the company as associate directors.

MacDonald (pictured right) joins from the Stroke Association, where he worked for just over five years. Most recently, he worked as systems leadership development lead the UK-based charity.

Prior to this, he served as deputy head of the parliamentary support unit and deputy head of the policy support team for the Liberal Democrats.

Curran (pictured left) most recently worked for Ruder Finn as associate director for over seven years. She has also previously held roles at a number of agencies including Packer Forbes Communications, Racepoint Group and Euro RSCG.

Both MacDonald and Curran will report to Alex Davies and Emma Gorton, who are both senior directors at Hanover Communications.