Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Havas Health & You appoints Pat Thistlethwaite as chief experience officer

In addition to taking on the new role, Thistlethwaite will continue to serve as managing director

Havas Health & You (HH&Y) has announced the appointment of Pat Thistlethwaite (pictured above) as chief experience officer, as the company seeks to strengthen its capabilities in innovation and customer experience.

In addition to taking on the new role of chief experience officer, Thistlethwaite will also continue in his role as managing director of Havas Health CX.

Prior to joining HH&Y, Thistlethwaite worked as a Design Thinking Advisory Board Member at Rutgers University, and also previously served as managing director of data, analytics and activation at Evoke.

His additional previous positions include managing director, North America at Across Health a well as a number of marketing and commercial roles at Pfizer.

“We are witnessing a revolution in how we treat, cure and care for patients, and in how we communicate about and experience our health overall. Successful health companies will take a complex, data-driven approach that considers the sum of interactions that consumers have with their brands, carefully curating each step and taking a personalised approach to designing their experience,” commented Thistlethwaite.

He added:  “Strategy, content, data, and innovation will work in harmony in a way that dramatically improves how players across the spectrum of health interact, ultimately with the goal of measurably improving the lives and health outcomes of people around the world.”

21st April 2021

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Blue Latitude Health

Blue Latitude Health is a creative marketing consultancy. Founded in 2003, our combination of heritage, approach and capability gives us...

Latest intelligence

DATA shutterstock_1818502577-640.jpg
Empowering patients empowers results
Patient-centricity is key when it comes to creating a more flexible, efficient and modern process for clinical trials...
Don’t limit diversity to just representation in clinical trials
What is the power of diversity in the healthcare environment? Can it make clinical trials more inclusive?...
Oh no… not more training
Paul Hutchings, founder of fox&cat, discusses ways to help your team manage pressure in a more human, pressure-centric and engaging way...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia