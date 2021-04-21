Havas Health & You appoints Pat Thistlethwaite as chief experience officer

Havas Health & You (HH&Y) has announced the appointment of Pat Thistlethwaite (pictured above) as chief experience officer, as the company seeks to strengthen its capabilities in innovation and customer experience.

In addition to taking on the new role of chief experience officer, Thistlethwaite will also continue in his role as managing director of Havas Health CX.

Prior to joining HH&Y, Thistlethwaite worked as a Design Thinking Advisory Board Member at Rutgers University, and also previously served as managing director of data, analytics and activation at Evoke.

His additional previous positions include managing director, North America at Across Health a well as a number of marketing and commercial roles at Pfizer.

“We are witnessing a revolution in how we treat, cure and care for patients, and in how we communicate about and experience our health overall. Successful health companies will take a complex, data-driven approach that considers the sum of interactions that consumers have with their brands, carefully curating each step and taking a personalised approach to designing their experience,” commented Thistlethwaite.

He added: “Strategy, content, data, and innovation will work in harmony in a way that dramatically improves how players across the spectrum of health interact, ultimately with the goal of measurably improving the lives and health outcomes of people around the world.”