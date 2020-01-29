Please login to the form below

Havas Health & You expands leadership team

Philippe Huot-Louradour joins as EU technology & innovation lead

Health and communications network Havas Health & You has appointed Philippe Hout-Louradour as European technology & innovation lead, with HH&Y West CEO also taking on the role of global chief digital officer. 

David HuntTogether, Huot-Louradour and Hunt (pictured left) will continue to drive the growing innovation agenda at the company to build bespoke teams and services customised to client needs. This continued expansion is in line with a growing demand for data and technology-based solutions in the health and wellness sector.

“We already have great digital capabilities within our individual European agencies. Philippe will be able to orchestrate that appropriately, while harnessing the greater technology capabilities of the Havas and Vivendi Groups, to drive best in class innovation that contributes to our global agenda,” said John Hackney, CEO of HH&Y Europe.Philippe Huit-Louradour

Huot-Louradour (pictured right) brings over 15 years of health and digital experience to his new role at HH&Y, having previously held the position of managing director at Havas digital agency Full Six, setting up Full Six Health. More recently, he served as managing director of Havas Health Paris.

“Our innovation practice globally is a key competitive advantage for us and will be an even deeper focus moving forward. The impact of technology and data as it relates to health and wellness cannot be understated, and David and Phillipe bring profound expertise to help drive our offering in the EU and around the globe,” said Donna Murphy, HH&Y global CEO.

29th January 2020

