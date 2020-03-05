Please login to the form below

Havas Life Medicom strengthens team with a host of hires

Agency grows its offering with 16 new hires

HLM hires

Integrated medical communications agency Havas Life Medicom has announced a new intake of 16 hires across the business.

Joining the growing creative team, dedicated to the PR and comms division, is Richard Tarry, who has been appointed as a graphic designer.

Also strengthening the brand and advertising division, which is growing its creative services, is Dan Page, who joins as a middleweight creative.

The brand and advertising client services has added even more distinguished members to the team, with the appointment of Naumaan Mayet as senior account director and Harry Daly as account director.

Also joining the team is Pippa Short, who has an expertise in media buying and joins as account manager. The division has also gained Selvi Vickramathithan and Alex Simpson as associate medical writers, who bring with them Master’s degrees in Biomedical Sciences and Chemistry, respectively.

The agency’s account team has also recently welcomed Rhianna Ladwa, Richard Soler, Even Navin, Natasha Cove, Freya Troop and Jamie Wilson to work across promotional services and cause-related PR.

The talent and people team has also been bolstered with the addition of Raphaella D'Alessandro, who has recently joined Havas.

Last but not least are Eleanor Thomas and Lucca Coelho, who have joined as trainees in the production team, which is led by production director Manolis Stalford.

Lucy Parsons

5th March 2020

