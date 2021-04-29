Healthware Group appoints Yannick Valenti as digital strategy and customer engagement director

Healthware Group has appointed Yannick Valenti (pictured above) as digital strategy and customer engagement director in the UK.

Valenti joins Healthware from Ogilvy Health, where he spent three years working as digital strategy director. Prior to that, he was European general manager for digital advertising company SRAX and also previously served as head of digital strategies at Sudler International.

He has worked with a number of high profile pharma clients, including Roche, Pfizer, Bayer and Novartis across a range of therapeutics areas.