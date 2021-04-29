Please login to the form below

Healthware Group appoints Yannick Valenti as digital strategy and customer engagement director

Prior to Healthware, Valenti spent three years at Ogilvy Health as digital strategy director

Healthware Group has appointed Yannick Valenti (pictured above) as digital strategy and customer engagement director in the UK.

Valenti joins Healthware from Ogilvy Health, where he spent three years working as digital strategy director. Prior to that, he was European general manager for digital advertising company SRAX and also previously served as head of digital strategies at Sudler International.

He has worked with a number of high profile pharma clients, including Roche, Pfizer, Bayer and Novartis across a range of therapeutics areas.

“I am delighted to welcome Yannick to the ever-expanding Healthware International team in UK," said Paul Tunnah, chief content officer and managing director, UK at Healthware.

"His healthcare marketing and digital tech strategy experience are an important addition to our company, and the wider Healthware Group, as we continue to drive excellence in digital transformation," he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Valenti said: “I am very happy to become part of the Healthware family, a group committed to the latest advancements in digital health and innovation, and I look forward to combining rigorous digital strategies and customer engagement expertise to help pharmaceutical brands move toward the future of health.”

Article by
Lucy Parsons

29th April 2021

From: PME

