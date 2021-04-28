Please login to the form below

ICR appoints Kristian Helin as its new chief executive

Helin will join ICR in September from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US

The Institute of Cancer Research, London has appointed Kristian Helin (pictured above) as its new chief executive, with the ‘world-leading’ cancer researcher set to take on the position in September.

Helin was founding director of a scientific institute in his native Denmark, and has previously led research centres in Italy and the US, and also founded biotech company EpiTherapeutics.

His previous experience includes spending 15 years as director of BRIC, a biotech and innovation institute at the University of Copenhagen. He was also a unit and division director at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan.

Helin will join the ICR from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US, where he currently serves as chair of the cell biology programme and director of the Center for Epigenetics Research.

He takes over as chief executive from Paul Workman, who announced his intention to step down from the role in December 2019.

Workman will continue in his role as chief executive until the end of August to ensure a ‘smooth’ leadership transition.

“The ICR is known around the world both for fundamental scientific discoveries about cancer, and for working closely with The Royal Marsden and other partners to take those advances to patients through pioneering translational and clinical research,” said Helin.

“I am looking forward to working closely with colleagues in the NHS, academia, industry and at research funders to build on the ICR’s achievements so far, and ensure it continues to deliver world-class research that is closely focused on improving the lives of patients,” he added.

