IGNIFI expands healthcare team with two new hires

Rebecca Dargue and Craig Lambert join IGNIFI

Healthcare advertising agency IGNIFI has appointed two new appointments in its Sunderland team.

Craig Lambert joins IGNIFI as design & production coordinator, and Rebecca Dargue has joined as health science content writer.

Lambert brings 15 years of project management, graphic design and print production experience t the role. At IGNIFI, he will focus on quality and agility in managing integrated marketing campaigns.

Dargue joins IGNIFI after completing a masters degree in molecular medicine, and time spent working at content agency Gloss Media. In her role as health science content writer, she will apply her science and copywriting experience in developing communications around medicines, medical devices and technologies.

“2019 provided some significant business wins for us, particularly from Europe, and we’re looking to continue that in 2020 and beyond which means continuing to add to our great team,” said IGNIFI Managing Director Dave Watson.

“Our clients operate in regulated environments and we’re here to help them utilise a wide range of communication techniques, including content marketing and most recently virtual reality, to engage patients, consumers and healthcare professionals in the most appropriate and effective ways possible,” he added.