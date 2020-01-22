Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

IGNIFI expands healthcare team with two new hires

Craig Lambert and Rebecca Dargue join the team

IGNIFI appts

Rebecca Dargue and Craig Lambert join IGNIFI

Healthcare advertising agency IGNIFI has appointed two new appointments in its Sunderland team. 

Craig Lambert joins IGNIFI as design & production coordinator, and Rebecca Dargue has joined as health science content writer.

Lambert brings 15 years of project management, graphic design and print production experience t the role. At IGNIFI, he will focus on quality and agility in managing integrated marketing campaigns.

Dargue joins IGNIFI after completing a masters degree in molecular medicine, and time spent working at content agency Gloss Media. In her role as health science content writer, she will apply her science and copywriting experience in developing communications around medicines, medical devices and technologies.

“2019 provided some significant business wins for us, particularly from Europe, and we’re looking to continue that in 2020 and beyond which means continuing to add to our great team,” said IGNIFI Managing Director Dave Watson.

“Our clients operate in regulated environments and we’re here to help them utilise a wide range of communication techniques, including content marketing and most recently virtual reality, to engage patients, consumers and healthcare professionals in the most appropriate and effective ways possible,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

22nd January 2020

From: Communique

Share

PME Digital Edition

Featured jobs

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Frontera Group

Welcome to Frontera Group, where our agencies immerse you in the world of the patient...

Latest intelligence

White Paper for download - Explaining the price of your product
In this white paper, he breaks down the pricing options available to you, shares stories from his extensive experiences, and talks you through how to better define your pricing, step-by-step....
OPEN Health expands offering with the launch of a new Learning & Development specialist team
Enhanced expertise to deliver impactful internal training programmes for healthcare clients...
Figure 1 Clarivate
The changing nature of approvals – what does the future hold?
The 2019 CMR International Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia