imc group appoints Amber Fensome to senior leadership position

Fensome brings over 20 years’ experience to the role

Amber Fensome

Integrated medhealth communication (imc) group has appoint Amber Fensome (pictured above) as vice president and director of global client services.

Fensome will be based in London, but will be working with the group’s global offices including Boston and Toronto.

She brings over 20 years of experience to imc, including from her most recent role as global portfolio lead at healthcare communications agency ApotheCom. Fensome has also held a number of prior marketing roles within the pharma industry.

In her role at imc, Fensome will support and develop the global client services operations and programmes, in particular in the training and development of the teams.

Commenting on Fensome’s appointment, imc group founder and CEO Shairose Ebrahim said: “Amber brings a wealth of expertise to the imc group which will not only support us in our continued expansion, but will be instrumental in ensuring our capabilities are the best within the med comms industry.”

“I look forward very much to working with her to drive growth and develop talent,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

13th February 2020

From: Marketing

