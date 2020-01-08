imc group bolsters HR & talent division

Independent medical communications network integrated medhealth communication (imc) group has strengthened its HR & talent division with two new hires.

Anushka Bakshi (pictured left) has joined the senior management team at imc as global director for human resources.

Prior to joining imc, she worked for 90TEN, where she held responsibility for creating and developing the people strategy across all divisions at a time of growth for the company.

Bakshi’s previous experience also includes eight years working for Omnicom group, as well as time spent at luxury jeweller Fabergé.

She has extensive experience of aiding the strategic transformation of companies’ people agenda, in line with current and future business goals.

Also joining the imc team is Parissa Kamal (pictured right), who has joined the company as global HR advisor.

Previously, she worked at 90TEN and Engine Group, and brings knowledge in talent management, training and employee relations to imc.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Anushka and Parissa to the imc group. Their expertise and knowledge of implementing industry leading employee engagement and talent optimisation strategies will ensure that we have the best people in our offices globally,” said imc group CEO and founder Shairose Ebrahim.