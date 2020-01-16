Kanga Health appoints new commercial director

Kanga Health, an international pharma and healthcare specialist agency, has appointed Kellie Sharp (pictured above) as its new commercial director.

She brings almost two decades of both agency and client-side digital sales and marketing expertise and experience to Kanga, gained from working at a number of agencies, including AmazeRealise and McCann.

Sharp has also spent time working on consumer brands, including at THG and L’Oréal. She has been included in the Biz Dev 100 list, which described Sharp as “one of those at the top of their field who work in the UK”.

She has a proven track record of helping global companies navigate and embrace new digital and technology solutions and communications, as well as international customer development.

In her new role at Kanga, Sharp will lead on client excellence and drive new business growth, in addition to strengthening the senior commercial team. She will also aim to transfer new innovation from the wider digital landscape to the healthcare sector.