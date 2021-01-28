Kat Arnull joins Golin London as UK group chief strategy officer

Golin London has appointed Kat Arnull (pictured above) as its first UK group chief strategy officer for Golin and Virgo Health.

Arnull has formally joined Golin after a 12-month period of consultancy at the agency.

In the new group chief strategy officer role, she will work with the agency’s UK leadership to grow Golin’s practices and offerings.

Prior to joining Golin, Arnull worked at global communications agency Freuds. In total, she has over 20 years of experience working in communications.

“Kat will bring unrivalled strength to our strategic and planning work in London, as well as strengthening Golin Group’s global strategic hub,” said Paul Parton, global chief strategy officer at Golin.

“I particularly look forward to working closely with Kat on our clients’ global challenges,” he added.

“The geek in me is over-the-moon to find an agency so dedicated to building campaigns from evidence but thankfully with the creative strength to continue striving for ideas that turn heads,” commented Arnull.

“I am a firm believer in an earned-approach and looking at the world outside-in, and what blows me away about Golin is that now we have the data to prove it. We’ve got big plans for 2021 which I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into,” she added.