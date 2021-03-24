Please login to the form below

Langland appoints Mike Brightley as creative director in its advertising team

Brightley brings over 14 years of experience to the role

Langland, a Publicis Health company, has appointed Mike Brightley (pictured above) as creative director in its advertising discipline. 

Brightley joins with over 14 years of healthcare advertising experience, having previously worked at Ogilvy Healthworld, PAN and most recently as associate creative director at TBWA\WorldHealth.

During his career, Brightley has worked on a number of campaigns, applying emotion-recognition technology for adaptive storytelling.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mike to Langland’s Senior Creative Team. He is a proven and award-winning creative with outstanding writing ability,” said Andrew Spurgeon, executive creative director, Langland and chief creative officer, Publicis Health Europe.

“I am especially looking forward to the mentorship Mike will bring to our existing writing talent, while he supports me in delivering Langland’s Think Further creative vision for both our clients and team,” he added.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Langland. I have been working towards this next step in my career for a while and was attracted by the agency’s ambitious vision, deep-rooted commitment to creative excellence and unique approach to healthcare communications,” added Brightley.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

24th March 2021

From: Marketing

