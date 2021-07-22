Please login to the form below

Langland promotes Jake Davis to managing partner

Davis joined Langland in 2020 as business unit director of the agency’s PR and policy division

Healthcare communications agency Langland has announced the promotion of Jake Davis to managing director.

Davis joined Langland – a Publicis Health company – in 2020 as business unit director of the agency’s PR and policy (PR&P) division.

According to PRWeek, Davis will continue to take the lead on Langland’s PR&P division while assuming new responsibilities, including managing the agency’s phased return to the office.

Prior to Langland and Publicis Health, Davis held the role of director at Havas Just:: and also completed a stint at Cohn & Wolfe as director.

“My focus has always been to diversify and expand the experience base of our team – and with it our clients. Key to achieving this has been hiring some non-healthcare team members and partnering with the other disciplines and crafts within Langland to help our clients meet their challenges,” said Davis.

“Jake is someone who embodies doing the right thing – which is not always the easy thing – for his clients, the PR&P discipline, and Langland,” commented Victoria Wright, group managing director at Langland.

“His vision and unique point of view mean we are seeing results – not only in terms of growth but, more importantly, in the way we can support our clients to deliver programmes that go beyond the ‘traditional’ remits of PR to create exceptional value,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

22nd July 2021

From: Marketing

Quick links