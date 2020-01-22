Lucid Group names Neil Flash chief commercial officer

Lucid Group has appointed Neil Flash as its new chief commercial officer, who joins from dna Communications.

In his previous role at dna, Flash served as EMEA managing director for six years. As managing director, he was responsible for the company’s brand proposition across the EMEA region, as well as the expansion of its client partner portfolio.

Prior to joining dna, he spent over five years at each of Huntsworth Health, Virgo and Cohn & Wolfe.

Flash has spent much of his career working for a number of major pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

He has represented brands across each stage of the lifecycle, helping client partners to navigate the evolving healthcare sector across the UK, EMEA, Asia Pacific and global locations.

In addition to his career experience, Flash has a scientific background gained from a degree in BioMedical Science from Portsmouth University.

He has also been part of numerous award-winning teams, including those which have won agency award from Communiqué, Holmes Report and PRWeek. In addition, he has worked on award-winning campaigns recognised by Communiqué, PM Society and PR Week, and is a regular Communiqué judge.

“Neil is an exceptional communications professional and a talent we have admired for some time. His balance of commercial strategy, business and people focus make him a perfect fit for Lucid as he leads a core part of our business,” said Dennis O’Brien, Lucid Group CEO.