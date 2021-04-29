Lucid Group promotes Clare Reynolds to newly created role

Lucid Group has promoted Clare Reynolds (pictured above) to director of business development and commercial integration.

Reynolds initially joined Lucid in 2009 as business unit director – since then, she has progressed through the ranks at the medcomms company, most recently working as senior managing partner.

In a statement, Lucid said Reynolds had played a 'key role' in developing new and existing clients for the company, leading to the promotion.

In her new role, Reynolds will aim to enhance Lucid's ability to improve health outcomes and also build on the company's strategic partnerships.

She will also lead the introduction of new capabilities into Lucid's teams to attract new clients, companies and candidates.

"By firmly engaging with this intent through our client partnerships, we lead with improving patient outcomes and build our business in the process," commented Reynolds.

"This new role creates the opportunity to more tangibly align the way we approach our client partnerships with our vision, and to expand our capabilities in a way that brings incremental value to our clients and the healthcare communities within which we work," she added.

Prior to Lucid, Reynolds served as marketing director, HIV International for Gilead Sciences.